A new video from ESPN UK on YouTube features Max Verstappen speaking with ESPN's Alicia Turner ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The conversation covers the Heineken x F1 Season Ticket initiative, Verstappen's motivation to keep racing, his thoughts on Kimi Antonelli, and his plans for life after Formula 1.

Verstappen praised Antonelli's talent, saying the young champion "just has a little bit more talent than most drivers," and predicted he will only improve with experience. On his own future, Verstappen made clear he is not chasing records or motivated by external factors, stating: "The only one that can decide my fate or how long I stay in F1 is myself."

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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