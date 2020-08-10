Verstappen's F1 Anniversary worthy of history By Peter Windsor





Peter Windsor looks back at Max Verstappen's breathtaking 70th Anniversary GP win at Silverstone. After choosing the hardest Pirelli compound in Q2 on Saturday, Max brilliantly took the lead in the first phase of the race when both Mercedes, which had started on medium Pirellis, stopped before him.

Despite a late-race charge from Lewis Hamilton, Max parlayed his advantage into a race win worthy of this race's historic status. Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who (amazingly) stopped only once, crossed the line to finish a stunning P4.

