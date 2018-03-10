F1-Fansite.com
Verstappen drives his father around Monaco

For those who have missed this priceless video 3 years ago. Teenager Max Verstappen give his father Jos Verstappen a lap around Monaco in a Renault Megan RS back in 2015 at the age of 17. He was driving for Toro Rosso in that season.

Max is having the time of his life as he mentions the fear on his father's face when they approach the corners at very high speeds.

Great footnote for this video is that at he time this video was shot Max Verstappen didn't even had a normal drivers licence and was only allowed to drive on a closed circuit because of his race licence.

