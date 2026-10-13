Verstappen and Mekies Discuss F1 Pressures: Rokt x Red Bull Racing

In Episode 2 of The Moment That Matters Most, posted by Rokt on YouTube, four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Laurent Mekies, and Rokt co-founder Bruce Buchanan explore what it takes to perform under pressure.

Drawing parallels between two-second pit stops and real-time decisions in e-commerce, they discuss how preparation, data, and experience allow teams to act when every second counts.

The conversation covers the precision behind a perfect pit stop, the tool that adjusts Verstappen's front wing, and the balance between what data reveals and what a driver senses behind the wheel. They also examine how data becomes instinct over time and why AI still requires human context to be useful.

Beyond the technical, the discussion turns to resilience: the comeback the team refused to abandon, the brief thirty minutes allowed to enjoy a win, and why the fight matters most when you're behind. The full series is available on Rokt's website.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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