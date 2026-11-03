Up To Speed On Antonelli's F1 Title and More From Mexico City GP

In the latest episode of Up To Speed on YouTube, the full hosting team—Will Buxton, Naomi Schiff, David Coulthard, and Jolie Sharpe—reacts to Kimi Antonelli's historic title triumph, with the Italian becoming World Champion at just 20 years old and breaking the previous record for youngest champion by over three years.

The panel explores what makes Antonelli so special and how he managed to reach the top at such an early age.

The conversation also turns to Lewis Hamilton's anger after his incident with Charles Leclerc in Mexico, debating whether his frustration was justified. Finally, the hosts discuss Esteban Ocon's future after he was dropped by Haas, asking whether the Frenchman will be seen on the F1 grid again.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics