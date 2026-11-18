Up To Speed: Exclusive Interview with McLaren's Oscar Piastri
In a new episode of Up to Speed on YouTube, Will Buxton and Naomi Schiff sit down with Oscar Piastri at McLaren's headquarters.
The conversation covers how he has adjusted to the current generation of machinery, his reflections on narrowly missing out on the title last year, and what he believes it will take to return to the front in 2027.
After the interview, the pair debrief the key points and touch on the latest regarding the future race calendar. They also find time to ask Piastri whether he has tried the team's golf clubs yet.