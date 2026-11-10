Up To Speed: Coulthard and Buxton Review 2026 São Paulo GP
In this episode of Up to Speed on YouTube, hosts David Coulthard and Will Buxton unpack a chaotic 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix.
The conversation covers Lando Norris' victory and his eventful celebrations, including a smashed champagne bottle and a firework to the face, alongside Max Verstappen's extraordinary comeback drive in a car he described as "f***ed."
The pair also highlight Lewis Hamilton's insane opening lap and Mercedes securing their ninth Constructors' Championship. Further discussion covers Kimi Antonelli's struggles, the latest championship standings, and Rafa Camara's Formula 1 debut.