 Skip to main content
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Up To Speed: Coulthard and Buxton Review 2026 São Paulo GP

  PREV 
Up To Speed: Coulthard and Buxton Review 2026 São Paulo GP
Victor R. 1 min read
Share

In this episode of Up to Speed on YouTube, hosts David Coulthard and Will Buxton unpack a chaotic 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix.

The conversation covers Lando Norris' victory and his eventful celebrations, including a smashed champagne bottle and a firework to the face, alongside Max Verstappen's extraordinary comeback drive in a car he described as "f***ed."

The pair also highlight Lewis Hamilton's insane opening lap and Mercedes securing their ninth Constructors' Championship. Further discussion covers Kimi Antonelli's struggles, the latest championship standings, and Rafa Camara's Formula 1 debut.

Share this article
Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 Videos items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

This Week's TOP 3 Trending F1 Videos

Latest News Update

Last F1 Result