Up To Speed: Coulthard and Buxton Review 2026 São Paulo GP

In this episode of Up to Speed on YouTube, hosts David Coulthard and Will Buxton unpack a chaotic 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix.

The conversation covers Lando Norris' victory and his eventful celebrations, including a smashed champagne bottle and a firework to the face, alongside Max Verstappen's extraordinary comeback drive in a car he described as "f***ed."

The pair also highlight Lewis Hamilton's insane opening lap and Mercedes securing their ninth Constructors' Championship. Further discussion covers Kimi Antonelli's struggles, the latest championship standings, and Rafa Camara's Formula 1 debut.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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