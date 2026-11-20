In a new episode of Up to Speed on YouTube, Will Buxton and David Coulthard look ahead to the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where just 33 points separate five drivers in the fight for second in the championship. They debate who will come out on top, which driver might be distracted by GTA 6, and who takes the jackpot in Nevada.

The pair also discuss Racing Bulls' decision to keep Liam Lawson, the controversy over journalists being banned from the paddock, and which F1 driver would make the best James Bond after Robert Pattinson's casting was announced.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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