Up To Speed: Coulthard and Buxton Discuss Lawson's Future and RB's Decision

In this episode of Up to Speed on YouTube, hosts Will Buxton and David Coulthard discuss the curious case of Liam Lawson. Despite starting third in Brazil and scoring enough points on his own to place Racing Bulls fifth in the standings, Lawson still doesn't have a confirmed seat for next year.

The pair debate what more he needs to prove and whether the team should instead look to young talent like Nikola Tsolov.

The conversation expands to broader questions about Red Bull's feeder team advantage, the career paths of junior drivers, and the immense pressure on those fighting for a place on the grid. They also touch on driver contracts, team honour, racing in wet conditions, and FIA leadership.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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