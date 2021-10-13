Turkish GP: ‘how Lewis found another groove’ by Peter Windsor

Lewis Hamilton faced a barrage of cars as he started P11 on a damp Turkish GP track surface – and some of them – like the Aston Martins – proved relatively easy to pass. When Lewis caught Alpha Tauri-Honda’s Yuki Tsunoda, however, it was a different story.

Driving well in a quick car, Tsunoda left no room for Lewis in any of the conventional passing zones. So what was the seven-times World Champion going to do? Peter Windsor explains how Lewis created his own spaces in the laps he spent behind Tsunoda and then zapped him on the outside when the young driver was least expecting it. In this video Peter also talks about the brilliant defence driving of Red Bull-Honda’s Sergio Perez.

