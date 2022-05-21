The Williams Warm-Up | Ep. 8 Spanish GP | Williams Racing

Actor and self-proclaimed Formula One nerd Jeremy Irvine assumes hosting duties for Episode 8 of The Williams Warm-Up, brought to you from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

Ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Dan Paget and Patrick Harding - Nicky and Alex’s respective performance coaches - catch up in their own unique style as Between Two Tyres returns.

Then, Jeremy takes himself on a tour of the Williams garage, meeting several members of the team along the way.

Finally, our Academy Driver Logan Sargeant explains to Jeremy all the challenges and opportunities that the much-trodden Spanish track presents.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: