A short bonus video focusing on the Max Verstappen-Charles Leclerc collision on lap 1 of the Japanese F1 GP. Who was to blame? And could it have been avoided? Peter Windsor addresses both issues.

This rivalry won't go away; indeed, it's the future of F1. Both Max and Charles are potential, multi-World Champions; and, if the contest is tense now, consider how it's going to percolate into the future. Can't wait.

