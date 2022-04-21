The F1 weight-watchers with Scarbs by Peter Windsor

After decades of designing cars below the minimum weight limit with added ballast, today's F1 engineers are suddenly facing a new problem: how to build cars that are less overweight than their rivals'.

In this video Craig Scarborough explains why the question of car weight in 2022 has been turned on its head and looks at the quick-fixes the teams have employed to reduce weight in the opening races of the season.

Talking to Peter Windsor on Zoom, Scarbs also compares and contrasts the factory Mercedes with the leading Mercedes customer team (McLaren) - and looks into the reasons behind Fernando Alonso's untimely Alpine hydraulics failure during Q2 in Melbourne.

