The F1 Show: Damon Hill on Antonelli's Title, Ferrari's Driver Issues and More!

In a new episode of The F1 Show on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel, Simon Lazenby and Anthony Davidson are joined by 1996 World Champion Damon Hill to review an eventful São Paulo Grand Prix. Hill shares his candid views on Ferrari's current situation and formally welcomes Kimi Antonelli into the exclusive club of F1 World Champions.

Davidson offers his perspective on what makes Toto Wolff such an effective leader following Mercedes' Constructors' title win. The trio also analyses Max Verstappen's stunning drive in difficult conditions and explains how Lando Norris proved his championship calibre with Sunday's victory.

The discussion covers a range of other topics, including Mercedes' team dynamics, George Russell's season, the Audi partnership, Ferrari's driver dilemma, and team orders. The episode also features a tribute to Alan Jones, a look at podium antics, and debate over Liam Lawson's future and opportunities for young drivers.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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