The F1 Midfield Battle with Scarbs update by Peter Windsor

New cars, some new car-driver combinations - and an ultra-competitive midfield patch on which to play: in the build-up to this weekend's opening round of the FIA F1 World Championship in Bahrain, Craig Scarborough talks us through the development of the new cars from Alpine, Alpha Tauri, Williams, Aston Martin, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

Also in this video (recorded in the Knockout TV studio with Peter Windsor): the Alpha Tauri pedalcam; the power of the Adrian Newey/Neil Oatley generation; and a 2022 F1 livery assessment.

