Howdy y'all! Red Bull Racing Honda are back Stateside for the United States Grand Prix - our first visit since 2019. And for the Bulls' latest challenge, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are joined by Alex Albon for a hotlap challenge while answering a series of questions. The winner is the person with the fastest time and the most correct answers. Let's see how they get on!

