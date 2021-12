Ahead of the final race of the 2021 Formula 1 season, we sit down with our Test and Reserve Driver, Alex Albon to look back at his career with Red Bull, from his early days as part of the Junior Team, to his time at Scuderia Toro Rosso and his seasons as an integral part of Red Bull Racing. Thank you for everything Alex and all the best at Williams Racing next season!

