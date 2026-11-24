In the latest Talking Bull episode on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel, Calum Nicholas and Tommo McCluskey react to Max Verstappen's blockbuster win at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Broadcasting from Las Vegas, the pair discuss the unique challenges of the Strip Circuit and another strong day for Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

The episode includes debriefs with Verstappen, Isack Hadjar, and Laurent Mekies, and covers the pulsating action from start to finish. McCluskey and Nicholas also highlight another excellent drive from Hadjar before looking ahead to the Qatar Grand Prix.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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