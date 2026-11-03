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Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Talking Bull Reviews Red Bull's Third Win of 2026

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Talking Bull Reviews Red Bull's Third Win of 2026
Victor R. 1 min read
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In the latest Talking Bull podcast on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel, Tommo McCluskey and Calum Nicholas break down the team's third win of the 2026 season at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen returned to the top step with the team's third win of the 2026 season, taking a hard-fought victory at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, while Isack Hadjar battled through the chaos to secure points.

The episode covers the biggest moments of the weekend, from an eventful opening lap and Safety Car drama to a late-race battle with Lewis Hamilton. McCluskey and Nicholas also reflect on qualifying, hear from both drivers, and answer listener questions before looking ahead to Brazil.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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