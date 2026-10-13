Skip to main content
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Talking Bull Reacts to Verstappen's Singapore Dominance

  PREV 
Talking Bull Reacts to Verstappen's Singapore Dominance
Victor R. 1 min read
Share

In the latest Talking Bull post-race review on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel, Tommo McCluskey and Calum Nicholas recap a Singapore Grand Prix weekend to remember.

Max Verstappen delivered a dominant display on the streets of Marina Bay, taking both the Sprint and the Grand Prix for back-to-back victories.

The episode features reactions from Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, examines whether second place in the championship is now within the Dutchman's reach, and covers the radio issues that complicated Verstappen's race.

Hadjar's drive from the pit lane to the points also comes under the spotlight, along with a look ahead to the next triple header.

Share this article
Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 Videos items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

This Week's TOP 3 Trending F1 Videos