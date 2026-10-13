Talking Bull Reacts to Verstappen's Singapore Dominance

In the latest Talking Bull post-race review on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel, Tommo McCluskey and Calum Nicholas recap a Singapore Grand Prix weekend to remember.

Max Verstappen delivered a dominant display on the streets of Marina Bay, taking both the Sprint and the Grand Prix for back-to-back victories.

The episode features reactions from Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, examines whether second place in the championship is now within the Dutchman's reach, and covers the radio issues that complicated Verstappen's race.

Hadjar's drive from the pit lane to the points also comes under the spotlight, along with a look ahead to the next triple header.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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