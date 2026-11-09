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Talking Bull on Red Bull's São Paulo GP: Verstappen and Hadjar's Double Podium

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Talking Bull on Red Bull's São Paulo GP: Verstappen and Hadjar's Double Podium
Victor R. 1 min read
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In the latest episode of Talking Bull on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel, Tommo McCluskey and Calum Nicholas break down a thrilling 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, won by McLaren's Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen charged from the back row of the grid to the podium, while Isack Hadjar delivered an excellent drive to secure Red Bull's second double podium of the season.

The hosts discuss a weekend at Interlagos that featured wet tyres, persistent Sunday showers, and a chaotic qualifying day hit by penalties. McCluskey and Nicholas also cover the challenges of the 2026 regulations, hear from both Red Bull drivers, and answer listener questions.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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