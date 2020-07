Onboard footage of Lance Stroll's 2019 VS 2020 qualifying lap on the Hungaroring.

Check out the unbelievable difference of 3.165 seconds onboard.

Hungary qualifying: 2019 v 2020 👀@lance_stroll went a whopping 3.165s faster than his quickest lap from last year - and claimed P3 on Sunday's grid 🚀#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/bkFWrZryrl — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2020



