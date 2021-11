Sir Frank Williams, who passed away on November 28, 2021, is in this video remembered by Peter Windsor.

Peter worked as the Manager of Sponsorship and Public Affairs at Williams from 1985-88 and subsequently as Race and Test Team Manager in 1991-92, when Williams won the FIA Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships with Nigel Mansell. In memory of my friend and mentor, Frank Williams

