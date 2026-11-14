Silver Arrows Radio Show Recaps Mercedes' Ninth WCC

In a special championship edition of The Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show on Mercedes' YouTube channel, host Anthony Davidson is joined at Brackley by Bradley Lord and James Allison to reflect on a triple-header that delivered both the World Drivers' and Constructors' titles. They pay tribute to the 2,000 staff who rebuilt the team through four tough seasons back to the top.

The trio also dig into the 2026 technical campaign, covering tyre management in Interlagos, Kimi Antonelli's use of brake migration and differential settings, and George Russell's resilience through a season of bad luck. They close by discussing the chasing pack, recent upgrades, and the major regulation changes coming in 2027.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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