SF Full Access - 2023 Italian GP | Podium at home!

In an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Ferrari's home Grand Prix, we witnessed the remarkable performance of the star drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Their tireless dedication and exceptional skills were on full display, and the results were nothing short of extraordinary. Charles Leclerc showcased his prowess, securing a commendable fourth-place finish, while Carlos Sainz, fueled by the electrifying energy of the home crowd, triumphantly claimed the third step on the podium.

This outstanding achievement has catapulted the Ferrari F1 team to a remarkable third position in the constructors' standings. The momentum generated by this exceptional performance will serve as a powerful force as we prepare to tackle the thrilling challenges of the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix.

