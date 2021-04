Craig Scarborough exclusively Zooms Jan Monchaux, Technical Director of Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen.

The new Alfa C41-Ferrari showed big improvements in its first outing in Bahrain, so in this interview Craig asks Jan about the problems with the car in 2020, how token-spend decisions were made, how this has affected development overall - and what other Ferrari parts (apart from the power unit) are now on the car.

