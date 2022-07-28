Sebastian Vettel announces his F1 retirement
Aston Martin F1 driver, Sebastian Vettel will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, bringing one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport to a close.
If we all have the same rights, then why do the rights of people vary by country? If we're all equal, then why are you driving in F1 and I'm not?
There's no guaranty of equal outcomes because we're not all the same. Throw in some intervention by government and a dash of ideology to try and balance the scale, and you end up with a bunch of entitled under achievers who are manipulated by people who tell them they're getting a raw deal.
Enjoy your retirement, Seb. I hope you find the Unicorn you're looking for.
PS Crude oil is natural, organic and a renewable source of energy made by Mother Nature.
"PS Crude oil is natural, organic and a renewable source of energy made by Mother Nature."
So is arsenic, but I am not eager to inhale that either.
Pfff, depressing video man!
Don't take yourself so f*cking s serious Seb!
We are nothing compared to the amazing universe we live in!