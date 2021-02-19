Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 2021 Launch video

19 February 2021 by
Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02 2021 Launch video

Fashion meets Formula 1 as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda show off their new style along with our livery for the Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02!

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.