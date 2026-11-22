A new video from Sam Collins, the F1 TV technical analyst behind the YouTube channel Sam's the pits, examines the Lotus E22, a car that promised much and delivered one of the biggest disappointments of the 2014 season.

The analysis traces how ambitious engineering, a troubled Renault hybrid power unit, and fundamental aerodynamic flaws turned a promising design into a disaster.

Collins breaks down the E22's radical approach, including its bizarre twin-tusk nose and asymmetric exhaust layout, before explaining why the concept never translated into performance on track.

The video also covers the team's financial struggles, which forced them to miss the first pre-season test, and a season that yielded just 10 points and eighth in the Constructors' Championship.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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