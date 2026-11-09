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Sam Collins Dissects the McLaren MP4-24: 2009 F1 Season

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Sam Collins Dissects the McLaren MP4-24: 2009 F1 Season
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Sam Collins, the F1 TV technical analyst behind the YouTube channel Sam's the pits, examines the remarkable turnaround of the McLaren MP4-24 during the 2009 season. The car began the year as one of the slowest on the grid but was winning races within months.

Collins explores the engineering missteps that left McLaren off the pace, before tracing the aerodynamic overhaul and the pioneering Mercedes KERS hybrid system that unlocked performance. It's a detailed look at how a struggling car was turned into a Grand Prix winner.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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