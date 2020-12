To the backdrop of George Russell replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and both Jack Aitken and Pietro Fittipaldi making their race debuts for the Williams and Haas, Peter Windsor looks at the new supershort lap designated for the second race in Bahrain - for the Sakhir GP.

Will it suddenly open the door for a surprise result? Will there be a shift in the balance of power? Peter looks at these questions and more.

