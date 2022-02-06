Sainz, Leclerc & Shwartzman talk about the 2022 F1 season

Three drivers and three days to get the Ferrari F1 team back in the swing of things before the start of what will be a long season 🏁

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman talk about what it’s like being on track for the first time this year , driving a 2018 SF71H at the Fiorano circuit, the memories it evoked, expectations for the season and a word of thanks for the fans, who turned out as usual to cheer them on 💪.

