Sainz, Leclerc & Shwartzman talk about the 2022 F1 season
6 February 2022 by    1 min read

Three drivers and three days to get the Ferrari F1 team back in the swing of things before the start of what will be a long season 🏁

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman talk about what it’s like being on track for the first time this year , driving a 2018 SF71H at the Fiorano circuit, the memories it evoked, expectations for the season and a word of thanks for the fans, who turned out as usual to cheer them on 💪.

