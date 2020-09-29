Russell & Latifi take you on hospitality unit tour

It's off to Sochi for the 2020 Russian Grand Prix. There's no motorhomes here, so let Williams Racing drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi show you around our hospitality unit.
