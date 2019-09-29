Rosberg Post-Quali 2019 Russian F1 GP Analysis





Leclerc on his 4th consecutive pole position!! Impressive qualifying at Sochi from Charles Leclerc taking four tenths out of the next guy. Lewis Hamilton nailed his lap and this just shows that the Ferrari car is just that bit quicker now after their recent updates. This is an absolute Mercedes track and they have dominated over the last years. Sebastian Vettel has been out-qualified by his team mate for the tenth time now. Good job by Max Verstappen as well.

Check out more about: