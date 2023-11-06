Ricciardo & Tsunoda | Read My Lips Challenge!

In the latest bout of driver gamesmanship, Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda took on the "Read My Lips Challenge." The competition saw them grappling with phrases such as "Buffalo Bills" and "Ricky Bobby."

Watch as the two racers pit their lip-reading skills against one another, vying to decipher the most phrases. Who will emerge as the champion of this whimsical challenge? Tune in to see the playful showdown unfold.

