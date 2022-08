When Ferrari employers asked Ferrari Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni to recreate an iconic picture of Enzo Ferrari, he thought it was a great idea.

What he wasn’t expecting was for it to be an emotional experience that would bring him to a better understanding of our founder. In this video, Flavio Manzoni explains the process, thoughts and experiences behind the making of this portrait.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: