Reliving History: Graham Hill's Last F1 Win in Monaco '69

Amazing footage of Formula 1's .

The 80-lap race was the 16th F1 edition of the Monaco round and was celebrated on May 18, 1969.

won the Grand Prix for Lotus, taking the 14th and final win of his F1 career, which included two drivers' championships. It was also Hill's fifth win at Monaco, a record at the time and currently second only to six victories at Monaco.

was second for Brabham, followed by (Lotus).

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: