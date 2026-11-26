A new Oracle Virtual Lap video from Red Bull Racing on YouTube sees Tommo McCluskey take on the Lusail International Circuit ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

He is joined on the pit wall by Red Bull Academy driver Alisha Palmowski and iRacing champion Sebastian Job for a data-driven tour of the 5.419km layout.

Lusail is a high-speed challenge, combining medium and high-speed corners with a main straight stretching over a kilometre. That configuration sets up plenty of speed and overtaking opportunities into Turn 1.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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