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Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Red Bull's 'Fasterclass' Explains the Strategy Behind a Formula 1 Win

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Red Bull's 'Fasterclass' Explains the Strategy Behind a Formula 1 Win
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new episode of Fasterclass on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel sees Hannah Schmitz, the team's Head of Race Strategy, revisit the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The session breaks down one of the most memorable races in Red Bull's history, from Max Verstappen starting on pole to the tyre degradation and pit-stop calls that shaped the afternoon.

Schmitz explains the reasoning behind the team's key decisions, including whether to prioritise track position or fresh tyres, and how an unexpected Safety Car forced a rapid reassessment of the plan. It's a detailed look at how data and split-second thinking combine to turn a complex strategy into a race win.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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