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Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Red Bull's Behind The Charge: Singapore Edition

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Red Bull's Behind The Charge: Singapore Edition
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new episode of Behind The Charge on Red Bull Racing's YouTube channel takes viewers inside the team's Singapore Grand Prix weekend, one of the most demanding events on the calendar. With hidden cameras capturing paddock life, the episode follows the drivers and crew as they chase back-to-back victories after Max Verstappen's first win of the season in Malaysia.

The footage moves from lighter moments, such as cake positioning and karting stories, into the serious business of strategy briefings and the countdown to lights out. It offers a fly-on-the-wall view of how the team operates across a race weekend.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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