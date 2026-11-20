A new video from Oracle on YouTube goes behind the scenes at the Red Bull Technology Center with Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to show how data and engineering drive the team. It explores how Oracle Cloud Infrastructure powers everything from race strategy to power unit development and AI applications.

Before a race, the strategy team runs billions of simulations covering tyre degradation, pace, overtaking, and pit stops. Those scenarios continue during the race with updated parameters to guide decisions in real time. The same computing power supports Red Bull Ford Powertrains in developing the 2026 power unit.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics