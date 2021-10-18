Red Bull F1 car demo with Perez in the streets of Dallas

Red Bull Racing Honda’s show run proves everything is bigger in Texas. Ahead of the highly anticipated United States Grand Prix, Checo took to the streets of Dallas’ Harwood District in the RB7 marking his first ever show run for Red Bull Racing Honda and the first public show run for Red Bull Racing in two years.

The event featured multiple runs through the twists and turns of the downtown streets including a performance from fellow Red Bull athlete and motorcycle extraordinaire Aaron Colton.

Red Bull Racing Honda driver, Sergio Perez, said “Today was very special, I really enjoyed it. It was the first-time doing donuts in the Red Bull car which was a lot of fun and it was definitely a day that none of us will forget soon. I always love visiting the US, I could feel the energy from the crowd and it was amazing to see the smiles on people’s faces. Thank you to all of the fans for the support today, it’s made me even more excited to race next weekend in Austin, hopefully we can make it another double podium.”

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: