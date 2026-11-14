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Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US Las Vegas Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Recreation of Ayrton Senna's Famous 1991 Win in Brazil

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Recreation of Ayrton Senna's Famous 1991 Win in Brazil
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Senna Oficial on YouTube revisits one of Ayrton Senna's most legendary performances: his emotional home victory at Interlagos in 1991. The footage captures the moment that still resonates deeply with Brazilian fans, marking a historic breakthrough after years of trying.

The video highlights Senna's extraordinary drive, completed with his car stuck in sixth gear, and the sheer force of will behind it. It includes his famous reflection: "Today, it has to happen."

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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