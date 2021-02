Craig Scarborough reveals the major change on the new Red Bull RB16B-Honda that will be be raced this year by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The 2021 car was revealed via two hi-res images early on Feb 23. This video also includes footage of Sergio Perez driving a Red Bull RB15-Honda at Silverstone - his first outing for the team. With thanks to Craig Scarborough and Red Bull

