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Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s
Next session US United States Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s

Raw Onboard Footage in the Ferrari 312 T3

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Raw Onboard Footage in the Ferrari 312 T3
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from the Classic Driver podcast delivers rare onboard footage of one of Ferrari's greatest Formula 1 cars. While filming at this year's Gran Premio Storico d'Italia, the team mounted cameras on the legendary 1978 Ferrari 312 T3, with Scuderia Ferrari's long-serving test driver and former F1 racer Luca Badoer pushing the car to its limit.

The 312 T3 is the very machine Gilles Villeneuve drove to his first victory in Montréal. The footage captures the car in full flight, offering a perspective fans rarely get to see.

The feature was hosted by JP Rathgen, with cinematography by Luca Pierri Pilotta and editing by Luca Pieri Pilotti and Nicol Mancino.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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