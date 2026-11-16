Rare Ayrton Senna Interview Ahead of his 100th F1 Race

A new video from History Racing Vault on YouTube revisits a historic moment from the 1990 Mexico Grand Prix, where Ayrton Senna celebrated his 100th Formula 1 race. Filmed at one of the sport's most demanding circuits, the interview captures the Brazilian legend reflecting on his remarkable journey through the ranks.

Senna speaks with characteristic depth about racing in the dangerous Mexican circuit, the 1990 championship standings, his strengths as a driver, and more. He offers insight into what it takes to compete at the highest level. It's a rare glimpse into the mindset of one of F1's most iconic figures at a significant milestone in his career.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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