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Racing Bulls' Drivers Try Out Baseball: Hitting Lessons

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Racing Bulls' Drivers Try Out Baseball: Hitting Lessons
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Racing Bulls on YouTube sees Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson team up with the Diablos Rojos del México baseball team, alongside Sky Sports F1 lead commentator David Croft, to learn the basics of hitting home runs and dealing with curveballs.

The two drivers step away from the racetrack and try their hand at a completely different sport.

The clip captures their attempts with plenty of laughs and friendly competition along the way. It's a lighthearted crossover that puts the F1 crew to the test in a new arena.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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