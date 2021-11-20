Qualifying Analysis 2021 Qatar F1 GP by Peter Windsor

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen qualified one-two for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, again setting-up a titanic battle for crucial F1 Championship points. Hamilton's team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, qualified third - but Max's wing-man, Sergio Pérez, didn't make it through to Q3, underlining the quality of Verstappen's lap.

There was action aplenty in Qatar - particularly on the fast corners on the second half of the lap, as Peter Windsor explains in this post-qualifying video. Note: after this video was posted came news from the FIA that Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz are under investigation for alleged yellow-flag infringements.

