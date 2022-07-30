Quali analysis 2022 Hungarian F1 GP by Peter Windsor

Saturday was altogether a different day at the Hungaroring. It rained in the morning, and track temperatures were way down for the dry, afternoon qualifying session. Which meant that some teams found a way to make the tyres work...and others did not.

In this video Peter Windsor offers his assessment of how and why the grid will be forming up the way it is, with particular reference to Mercedes (and to the contrasting days of the two Merc drivers), to Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren and Alpine. And - oh yes: to Nicholas Latifi of Williams....

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: