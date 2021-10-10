Quali Analysis 2021 Turkey F1 GP by Peter Windsor

Facing a 10-place grid penalty due to a power unit component change, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was nonetheless emphatically quick in qualifying for the Rolex Turkish GP.

With his team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, inheriting the pole, ahead of Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Alpha Tauru-Honda's Pierre Gasly, Lewis will line-up P11, at least on the clean side of the grid and with every intention of driving through the field on Sunday. Peter Windsor analyses the day's events.

